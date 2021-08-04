Sarah Khan shares awe-aspiring pictures of enjoying motherhood

Famous Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, shared an awe-aspiring picture enjoying her motherhood.

The recently married actress took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in an all-black outfit, leaving fans swooning.

She posted the pictures with simple heart emoji in the caption.

Sarah Khan was captured flaunting her baby bump.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emoticons shortly after Sarah Khan shared the endearing post on social media.

Earlier, on June 20, she went on to announce that she was expecting her first child.

“ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH”.