Solo photo exhibition ‘360’ opens at Alhamra

The three-day solo photo exhibition titled ‘360’ began at Alhamra Art Gallery on Tuesday, under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

LAC Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition.

Approximately, 40 photographs by artist Asad Rana based on Thailand, Dubai, and various cities of Pakistan have been put on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said the purpose of organising exhibition was to present the beautiful landscape of Pakistan and other countries to the public.

He said that photographs in the show illustrate different colours of the natural beauty of our beloved land, adding that the country’s magnificence was presented in the best way in the exhibition.

Asad Rana said that Pakistan was an example of rich cultural values, natural beauty, and inspiring landscapes.

He said that his first solo exhibition and work were based on light and shade.

A good number of art enthusiasts were there to see the show.

The exhibition will continue till August 5.