PSX gains 305 points to close at 47,758 points

KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 305.07 points, with a positive change of 0.64 percent, closing at 47,758.32 points against 47,453.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 443,213,427 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 252,345,130 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.197 billion against Rs9.253 billion the previous day.

As many as 387 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 254 of them recorded gain and 108 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 36,354,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.64, Telecard Limited with a volume of 29,471,500 and price per share of Rs17.04 and Byco Petroleum with volume of 29,391,500 and price per share of Rs10.32.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs500.50 per share, closing at Rs16900.00 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs5.00 closing at Rs1625.00.

Nestle Pakistan recorded a maximum decrease of Rs31.46 per share, closing at Rs5878.54 followed by Pak Tobacco the share prices of which decreased by

Rs25.94 per share, closing at Rs1256.06.