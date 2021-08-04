Nepal’s Paras Khadka retires from international cricket

KHATMANDU: Former Nepal captain Paras Khadka has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 33-year old allrounder, who started out representing Nepal at the Under-15 level in 2002, played 10 ODIs and 33 T20Is and served as captain from 2009 to 2019, which made him the longest-serving captain in Associate cricket when he had resigned from the role. “Playing for Nepal has been my biggest achievement and for that, I will always be indebted towards my coaches, players, fans, stakeholders, friends and family for their continuous support over the last 18 years since I started as a young 15-year-old, back in 2002,” Khadka said in a statement. For the majority of his tenure, Khadka was the most important batter in Nepal’s line-up, playing the backbone at No. 3 and 4. With 799 T20I runs and 315 runs in ODIs, he is Nepal’s highest scorer in both formats. He is also the first Nepal batter to score a ton in both the formats, and the only one to have done so in ODIs so far. He also contributed with his offspin, while sometimes bowling medium pace, taking nine and eight wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.













