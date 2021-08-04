Two corrupt families did grave injustice with Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that societies are shaped by rule of law with prevalent moral values and ethics, whereas justice was the criterion which ‘differentiated between a civilized society and a banana republic’.

Addressing a book launching ceremony of analyst, writer and researcher Ikram Sehgal titled ‘A personal chronicle of Pakistan’, the prime minister said that a society rose when governed by equal sets of law for the privileged and the poor classes. “The human society is shaped by rule of law,” he said, adding contrary to it, the past ruling elite in Pakistan had plundered the country.

He said (in apparent reference to former rulers Sharif and Zardari) two corrupt families did the grave injustice with the country as they made the corruption acceptable to society. The prime minister terming his constant struggle against corruption and injustices as ‘jihad’ said that they are creating awareness among the masses about ‘the biggest cancer’.

He said in the developed countries, the society fought these evils on its own and the corrupt elements were ostracized. He said that he came to politics to fight and wage struggle against social evils.

He further said the idealists achieved success in life due to high aims and positive thinking whereas a pessimist lagged behind. He also cited example of Edmund Hillary, a New Zealand mountaineer, and the first climber to reach summit of the Mount Everest. The prime minister said Pakistan was blessed with huge potential and natural resources with twelve different climatic zones, and huge untapped tourism prospects.

He regretted that past leadership of the country never thought of the country as they spent their vacations abroad, established businesses and preferred to shop outside the country. They had Swiss accounts and Mayfair flats like properties, the prime minister said in veiled reference to the convicted PPP and PML-N leadership.

The prime minister said that UN report had unearthed that about $1000 billion were being laundered from the poor countries annually by their ruling and privileged classes, adversely impacting the financial conditions of their respective countrymen. He said all the poor countries had the same identical stories which were ruled by corrupt elite.

Referring to recent unrest in South Africa, he said when the authorities tried to move against former president Jacob Zuma for his corruption, he incited people to come on the roads to evade accountability. Similarly, the privileged class in Pakistan that looted the country, hurled threats to dislodge his government, he added.

The prime minister sharing his long acquaintance with Ikram Sehgal, commended his efforts for writing books and raising different social issues. He said his writing reflected his patriotism and his concerns for the country’s issues.