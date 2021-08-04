Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah contracts Covid-19

Former Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Qaim Ali Shah has tested positive for the Covid-19. This was disclosed in a report submitted by Shah’s lawyer in the Sindh High Court (SHC) during the hearing of his bail plea in a case related to illegal appointments. Sharjeel Memon, who is co-accused in the case, appeared before the court in hearing, while Syed Qaim Ali Shah did not show up. The lawyer of former CM Sindh submitted the report before the court showing that his client Qaim Ali Shah is infected with the Covid-19. The lawyer pleaded with the court to extend the interim bail of Qaim Ali Shah. The SHC while extending interim bail of Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon and others until September 21, ordered NAB to present a progress report in the case.













