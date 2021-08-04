Protests as low-caste girl raped, killed in India’s capital

The alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old, low-caste girl sparked a third day of protests in India’s capital on Tuesday, in the latest case to spotlight the country’s high levels of sexual violence. Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets in New Delhi, holding banners reading “give justice to the little girl” and demanding the death penalty for the four men accused of the crime. The 200 million-strong lowest caste Dalit community has long faced discrimination and abuse in India, with attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Tuesday that the alleged attack was “barbaric” and “shameful”. “There is a need to improve the law and order situation in Delhi,” he wrote, adding that he would meet with the girl’s family on Wednesday.













