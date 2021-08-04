Afghan govt must fulfill its due role for peace: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Pakistan is making every possible effort in Afghanistan’s Peace Process, and the Afghan government will also have to fulfill its responsibilities for peace.

He said that 220 million Pakistanis are with Kashmiris and Exploitation Day will be observed on August 5 to highlight India’s 729-day lockdown in Kashmir as violation of human rights.

He stated this while talking to Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah and party delegations at Governor House Lahore. He further stated that work being done in Pakistan to promote religious harmony and eradicate sectarianism and to curb hate speech on social media during Muharram is unprecedented, adding that the law will come into force and strict action will be taken against such elements.

He said that those conspiring to destabilize Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed. Regarding maintaining peace in Muharram, he said scholars of all schools of thought must work together for inter faith harmony during Muharram, adding government agencies are fully mobilized to ensure law and order in the country. Talking about Kashmir Exploitation Day, Governor Punjab said that Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan, and it cannot be separated from it. Due to struggle of Prime Minister to raise Kashmir Issue at international level, the world community has been made aware of the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against the Kashmiris, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are with Kashmiris and India’s 729-day lockdown in Kashmir is gross violation of human rights. He further said that to attain peace in the region, it is necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue and end Indian terrorism.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah said that all institutions including Ulema are united for the promotion of religious harmony.