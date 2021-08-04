TCL unveils 2021 C series QLED TV in Pakistan

TCL has announced the launch of its latest Quantum Dot LED (QLED) TV, the C725 Series in Pakistan. Last year, TCL had introduced the Hi-Tech QLED Range with their C716 and C815 range. The new range is an upgrade to the C716 Series offering a sharper, crisper display and enhanced features from its predecessor. Coupled with the launch of their flagship ground-breaking Mini LED Technology range last month, TCL is now offering the widest, most technologically advanced range of QLED TVs in Pakistan, featuring more than 8 TV models. The new TV features a 4K QLED Quantum Dot panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ technology, 4K resolution, AIPQ Engine, and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 to deliver the best picture quality. C725 is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos and offers seamless voice recognition through hands-free voice control 2.0. The C725 is equipped with two 9.5W speakers. TCL C725 is available in 4 sizes: 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches and will be available across Pakistan through their official website, brands stores and dealership network throughout Pakistan. Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, commented, “We are excited to introduce our latest QLED Quantum Dot TV C725. Last year we introduced our QLED TV range in Pakistan which was a significant upgrade in terms of the TV viewing experience. This year we have expanded our range, both in terms of TV features and sizes as well as adding new display tech like Mini LED to the range, giving consumers a wide variety of the best tech currently available globally.”













