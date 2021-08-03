Worn with pride: Fulham FC’s 2021/22 kits revealed

Fulham’s more than the players on the pitch. Fulham is a family. A family that takes in every fan that follows us, every player, all our teams and everyone who works here.

A family that makes our Club what it is; London’s Original, steeped in history and set for the future. And it’s an impressive, committed, and diverse family. Some have been part of it for years, some just a while.

Some cheer and sing as loud as they can, some quietly play a supporting role. And here we are, all coming back together again. They all make our Club special and proud to pull on the shirt.

FOR ALL THE FULHAM FAMILY

WORN WITH PRIDE

Modelled by staff and participants across the Club and Fulham FC Foundation, we are delighted to unveil Fulham’s Home & Away Kits for the 2021/22 season.

In a traditional look, this season’s white home shirt sees the addition of black pinstripes and will be accompanied by black shorts and white socks. Produced by adidas, the iconic three stripes sit on the shoulders either side of a striking black collar.