Worn with pride: Fulham FC’s 2021/22 kits revealed

Fulham’s more than the players on the pitch. Fulham is a family. A family that takes in every fan that follows us, every player, all our teams and everyone who works here. A family that makes our Club what it is; London’s Original, steeped in history and set for the future. And it’s an impressive, committed, and diverse family. Some have been part of it for years, some just a while. Some cheer and sing as loud as they can, some quietly play a supporting role. And here we are, all coming back together again. They all make our Club special and proud to pull on the shirt. FOR ALL THE FULHAM FAMILY WORN WITH PRIDE Modelled by staff and participants across the Club and Fulham FC Foundation, we are delighted to unveil Fulham’s Home & Away Kits for the 2021/22 season. In a traditional look, this season’s white home shirt sees the addition of black pinstripes and will be accompanied by black shorts and white socks. Produced by adidas, the iconic three stripes sit on the shoulders either side of a striking black collar. Fulham’s away strip for 21/22 returns to black, featuring a camo-style detailed pattern, and is completed by white shorts and black socks. Both kits have been created with sustainability in mind, and this season’s away jersey is from adidas’ Primeblue collection – a high-performance yarn made with 50% parley ocean plastic, using upcycled plastic waste intercepted on shorelines and coastal areas. In a nod to our rich history, both shirts feature a unique ‘1879’ detail on the reverse of the neck, and World Mobile branding – the Club’s new official principal partner – is displayed on the front of the men’s, women’s and academy team jerseys. For the first time since 2016/17 season, the front of shirt logo will be available in retail on all adult and junior shirts. In addition, official principal partner Spreadex Trading will also feature on the reverse of the men’s team shirt, with application of this logo optional for fans to apply at the point of purchase. Both 21/22 Home and Away Kits will be available to buy online at shop.fulhamfc.com and the Stadium from 9am on Friday 30th July. The new Home kit will be worn on pitch for the first time by Marco Silva’s side in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Charlton Athletic at Craven Cottage.