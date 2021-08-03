NCOC reports over a million vaccinated in a day



Federal planning minister Asad Umar announced on Tuesday that the country has achieved one million Covid vaccinations in one day. A total of 1.72 million people were vaccinated yesterday according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

“Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday with 10 lakh 72 thousand vaccinations,” federal minister Asad Umar said earlier today, taking to Twitter.

Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday with 10 lakh 72 thousand vaccinations. All federating entities contributed with punjab, sind, kp and Islamabad all doing record numbers. Amazing performance by all involved — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 3, 2021

He acknowledged the collective efforts of all the administrations across the country revealing, “Amazing performance by all involved.”

“All federating entities contributed with Punjab, Sindh, KP and Islamabad all doing record numbers,” the federal minister noted.

It may be noted that in a relevant development today, the Sindh health department claimed a dip in Covid surge just within four days as the new and tighter restrictions took effect.

The department said the province noted in the past four days a slash of four per cent, now 20.1 pc, in positivity.

The Covid positivity had surged to 24.9 pc in before the lockdown was imposed, the provincial health department said today, noting a four pc dip in this rate.