Consumer Price Index increases 8.4pc in July

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, increased by 8.4 percent during the month of July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous month, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3pc in July as compared to a decrease of 0.2 pc in previous month and an increase of 2.5pc in July 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 8.7pc on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7pc in the previous month and 7.8pc in July 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.29pc in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4pc in the previous month and an increase of 2.2pc in July 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 8.0pc on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7pc in the previous month and 11.6pc in July 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.4pc in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.06pc in the previous month and an increase of 3.0pc in July 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 16.2pc in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.6pc a month earlier and an increase of 13.7pc in July 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.8pc in July 2021 as compared to decrease of 0.4pc a month earlier and an increase of 3.0pc in July 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 17.3pc in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 20.9pc a month earlier and an increase of 3.2pc in July 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.3pc in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.9pc a month earlier and an increase of 5.4pc in corresponding month i.e. July 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 6.9pc on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.7pc in the previous month and 5.3pc in July, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8pc in July, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.3pc in previous month, and an increase of 0.6pc in corresponding month of the previous year i.e. July, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy rural increased by 6.9pc on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.3pc in the previous month and 7.8pc in July, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.7pc in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4pc in previous month, and an increase of 1.1pc in corresponding month of the previous year i.e. July, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20pc weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.0pc on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to 9.4pc in the previous month and 6.7pc in July, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8pc in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.9pc in corresponding month of the previous year i.e.

July, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20pc weighted trimmed mean, increased by 8.4pc on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to 9.8pc in the previous month and by 9.8pc in July, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8pc in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6pc in the previous month and an increase of 1.5pc in corresponding month of the previous year i.e. July, 2020.