PSX gains 397 points to close at 47,453 points

The KSE100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 397.96 points, with a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 47,453.25 points against 47,055.29 points on the last working day.

A total of 252,345,130 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 399,093,247 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.253 billion against Rs13.768 billion the previous day.

As many as 400 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 264 of them recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 16,852,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.49, Hum Network with a volume of 15,986,000 and price per share of Rs7.17 and Byco Petroleum with volume of 13,730,000 and price per share of Rs10.08.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs43.54 per share, closing at Rs2854.26 whereas AKD Hospitality was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs29.56, closing at Rs423.7047.

Bata (Pak) recorded a maximum decrease of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs1550 followed by Gatron Ind., the share prices of which decreased by Rs36.01 per share, closing at Rs454.