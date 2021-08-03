Rupee plunges Rs1.24 against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee continued bearish trend as it declined by Rs1.24 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs163.67 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs162.43. According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs162.9 and Rs163.9 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs1.28 and closed at Rs194.57 against the last day’s trading of Rs193.29 the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.49, whereas an increase of 88 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs227.89 as compared to its last closing of Rs227.01. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 25 paisas each to close at Rs44.55 and Rs43.64 respectively.













