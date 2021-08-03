Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4b

Posting a year-on-year rise of 10pc, Turkey’s exports hit an all-time high July figure of $16.4 billion, the country’s trade minister announced on Monday.

The 12-month rolling export figure in July exceeded $200B for first time in history and reached $210.5 billion, Mehmet Mus said in a news conference in the capital Ankara, citing preliminary figures.

The country’s imports also surged 17pc to $20.7 billion in the same period, Mus noted.

In January-July, exports totaled at $121.4 billion, surging 35pc from the same period last year.

“If we compare the seven-month figure with the pre-pandemic period (January-July 2019), this also posted a 16.4pc increase,” the minister added.