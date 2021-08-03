Cement exports increase by 3.26pc

The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 3.26 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. Cement exports were recorded at $267.910 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $259.441 million during July-June (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also increased by 9.77 percent by going up from 7,119,834 metric tons to 7,815,153 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement however decreased by 15.42 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The exports of cement during June 2021 were recorded at $14.325 million against the exports of $16.937 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement also dipped by 49.79 percent during June 2021 when compared to the exports of $28.528 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports increased by 18.28 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at $25.304 billion against the exports of $21.394 billion during July-June (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

Imports during the period under review was also increased by 26.60 percent by growing from $44.553 billion to $56.405 billion during the fiscal year (2020-21).

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit was increased by 34.29 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded as $31.101 billion against the deficit of $23.159 billion.