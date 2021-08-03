Manoj Bajpayee recalls astrologer’s prediction on his Hollywood debut with Lynn Collins

Once upon a time, The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee was all set to appear on international screens in a Hollywood flick, as per his latest interview.

Bajpayee revealed that his Hollywood stint didn’t work out in the end and coincidentally, this was the exact prediction made by an astrologer he met while shooting for the movie.

He recounted, during a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, that in 2003 after his film Pinjar, he was offered a Hollywood project with big stars such as Justin Theroux, Frank Langella and Lynn Collins.

He said, “I was going to get my second National Award for Pinjar, and was supposed to travel to Jaisalmer after that. After the National Award function, the next day, I travelled to Jaisalmer where I was going to do a proper Hollywood film directed by an NRI.”

“I was playing the lead, Lynn Collins was my female counterpart and Justin Theroux was playing one role, Frank Langella was playing a role in that film and there were actors in that film. Everyone was thinking my life’s going to be so huge after that film because I was playing the lead with Justin Theroux, Lynn Collins, Frank Langella,” he further added.

In Jaisalmer, he was asked by actor Shrivallabh Vyas to come to the latter home for lunch. Since his father was an astrologer, Shrivallabh insisted that Bajpayee get a reading of his birth chart from him.

“We were having lunch and then I came to know that his father is a great astrologer and he was a very old person. He could hardly manage to speak. Shrivallabh said ‘No, no, no, show your chart to my father,” Manoj said.

“Then I requested his father to please tell me what would happen to this film. He said, ‘Nothing would happen.’ So I said, ‘Uncle, please see again, there must be something.’ He repeated, ‘No, I can’t see anything.’ Then I came out, one part of your heart is saying it’s true and one part of your heart is saying it’s not true. We all wrapped up and came back and nothing happened,” he added.

After this strange incident, Manoj has not ventured into international waters again and remained put in the Hindi entertainment industry.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Dial 100, co-starring Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. It will premiere on ZEE5 on August 6, 2021. He also has Kurup and Despatch in his kitty.

Besides, ‘The Family Man season 3’ is underway.