PGF arranges golf coaching session for 230 under-12 girls and boys

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has initiated a drive to lure young ones to the entertaining and congenial game of golf. In this connection, the first formal introduction to golf and coaching session was held at the Islamabad Police Lines on Monday where six golf greens were prepared for the purpose by the PGF. As for the participation of little ones this became possible through an effective interaction with parents and assistance from Islamabad Police who allowed access to their summer camp school students. A total of 230 boys and girls in the age bracket of five to 12 years responded and managed to attend the persuasive and agreeable coaching event that served in creating wholesome interest for the game of golf. Dressed in light blue polo shirts and dark lowers provided by Islamabad Police, the assembly of 230 tenderfoot golf novices presented a gallant and gracious sight as they stood nobly when the national anthem was played by the band and thereafter the coaching commenced with an introduction to golf by Zahid Iqbal of the Pakistan Golf Federation and subsequently followed by teaching deft handling of the golf putter by trained coaches.

During the course of interaction with beginners, the objective during this golf camp was to inspire youth between the ages of five to twelve years and help them get fascinated by the game of golf and gradually heighten relations with it. And as Zahid Iqbal admitted that teaching beginners was a difficult proposition but he did it with utmost ease and patience. What was heartening was that many of the attending little ones showed immense talent, yearning and enthusiasm for the game. As a result of this activity and intense learning exercise the, boys and girls who participated in the putting competition handled the putting stroke proficiently and with expertise . The success of this event was attributable to the PGF and Islamabad Police who provided the venue for holding the coaching session plus administrative support.