PTI set to form govt in AJK as party strength rises to 32

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has secured 32 seats after elections on reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Monday.

With the rise in strength, the PTI is now in a comfortable position to form government in AJK. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has 12 seats while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has seven seats in the assembly.

Polling on three seats reserved for technocrat, overseas Kashmiris and ulema was held here on Monday at the assembly hall. The PTI won all three seats securing 27 votes for each candidate. PTI’s Raffique Nayar declared elected on technocrat seat, Muhammad Iqbal on seat reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Maulana Mazhar Saeed on ulema and mashaikh seat.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has summoned the legislation Assembly on Tuesday (today) in which newly elected members will swear in.