Soldier martyred as terrorists attack military post in Waziristan

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Monday as terrorists attack military post in Ghariom area of North Waziristan. The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Ghulam Mustafa aged 37 who embraced martyrdom in retaliation by the Pakistan Army to the terrorists’ attack, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. A search operation was underway in the area to eliminate terrorists, it said. Last month, a young sepoy was martyred during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in the Senai Narai area of South Waziristan district, the ISPR had said. The operation was conducted “on the reported presence of terrorists”, according to the ISPR’s statement. “During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, District Mansehra had embraced shahadat,” the statement had said.













