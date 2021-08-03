Zahir Jaffer remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday remanded Zahir Zakir Jaffer – the primary suspect in Noor Mukadam’s brutal murder case – to judicial custody for 14 days, a private TV channel reported.

The suspect was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi following the completion of his two-day remand granted on Saturday. The court accepted the police’s request for the suspect’s judicial remand and ordered for him to be produced before it on August 16.

The prosecutor told the court that police had, for now, completed their investigation with regards to the suspect and that they no longer required his physical custody. The judge responded that there was nothing like a “complete investigation for now”. “A complete investigation is complete,” said the judge, adding that the police would keep bringing supplementary challans. “Where is the accused Zahir Zakir Jaffer?” questioned the judge and asked him if he wanted to say anything to the court to which Jaffer responded that his lawyer would speak for him.

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.