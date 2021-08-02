Buzdar asks Saudi businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that people of Pakistan have a spiritual and warm attachment with Saudi Arabia and they consider it as their second home.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said people of both countries are weaved in strong bonds of brotherhood and fraternity. “It is satisfying that both the countries enjoy historically important relations and Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in every hour of trial,” he stated.

The Saudi cooperation in the development of Pakistan is praiseworthy, he further said, and reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia. “A conducive atmosphere is provided to foreign investors and Saudis can fully benefit from the vast investment opportunities in Punjab,” the CM added.

The provincial government will provide every possible facility to the Saudi investors, he continued and repeated that ease of business is ensured in Punjab and the wheel of the economy has started moving due to business-friendly policies of the PTI government. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken for public welfare and the development of social sectors adding that people of both countries are conjoined in strong relations. Both the countries have supported each other as brothers and harmony and cooperation exists in different areas of bilateral interest, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Rafiq Afghan, Editor-in-Chief Daily Ummat. In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of four people due to the falling of the roof of an under-construction house in Faisalabad and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He has sought a report from commissioner Faisalabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar went to the shrine of Khawaja Ameer Ahmad Chishti (RA) at Bassal Sharif area of Jand Tehsil in Attock on Monday. He laid a floral wreath over the grave and offered Fateha. The CM prayed for national security, public welfare, freedom of oppressed Kashmiris from Indian aggression and the forgiveness of persons who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Major (R) Tahir Sadiq MNA, Revenue Minister Col. (R) Malik Muhammad Anwar, Social Welfare Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Malik Jamshed Altaf MPA, PTI ticket-holder Khurram Ali Khan, notables of the area and administrative officers were also present.

Separately, a meeting was held in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal in which the issues of Punjab government’s participation in Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo were reviewed.CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Dr. Erfa Iqbal gave a briefing on the participation of Punjab Province in Dubai Expo. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam has said that Punjab would fully participate in the expo starting from October 1, 2021 in Dubai. Exhibitions, business seminar, Iqbal Day event and other business activities will be organized. He said that we have to deviate from the traditional style and participate in Dubai Expo with new trends and new ideas. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab Board of Investment should not spare any effort in providing better facilities to investors and the board has to Play an active role in increasing investment in the province. Chief Operating Officer Punjab Investment Board Jalal Hassan, Board Directors Afrin, Sharqi Tipu and concerned officers attended the meeting.