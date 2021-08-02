Punjab pursuing unified education system: Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Monday said that provincial government was pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘one nation, one book’ for which a new syllabus based on SNC was being introduced throughout the province at the primary level. Talking to a Private news channel, he said Single National Curriculum (SNC) will eliminate the societal division in the private and public educational sector and will create equal opportunities for all the students of the country.

He said new curriculum would be implemented in various phases, adding, Pre-1 to Class-5 in all public & private schools from today would get same syllabus and from next year, the SNC will be expanded to classes 6 to 8.

Replying to a query, he said earlier making such decision the Punjab government has taken all private education sector into confidence for the implementation of unified education system, even Private sector admired the courses of such syllabus, he added. He said Punjab was the first province who has materializing the PTI’s dream of one education system for all into reality.

Replying to another question, he said Punjab government has already started its teachers training where around 50% of trainers were inducted from Private sector. The minister said that only vaccinated teachers and admin staff would be allowed to enter schools, adding, strict implementation of Covid related SOPs would be instructed across the Punjab schools.

Murad Raas said that health and education teams are visiting schools and taking strict action against those who are not following the SOPs effectively in schools.