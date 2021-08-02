Govt to vaccinate more than 70% population in 2021: Nausheen

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday said that the government has fixed the target to vaccinate more than 70% of eligible population by the end of the year 2021.

She said that the government has already administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3 crore people.

The government is “absolutely confident of being able to meet this target by December,” she said while speaking to a private news channel.

“There should be no doubt that vaccines will be available for all as we move forward quickly,” she said , adding that around 2600 vaccination centers and 3000 mobile unites are working round the clock at union council level.

She said that the unvaccinated persons who are moving freely are at high risk of delta variant attacks and mostly 90% of cases were those who were not getting their vaccination timely.

Nausheen Hamid said fourth wave is more lethal than previous three waves and now over 70% of coronavirus cases are affected with Indian delta variant.

The COVID Delta variant is more contagious and causes more severe disease among people who are not vaccinated, she said, adding, the best way to protect yourself and others to get vaccinated.

She lauded the efforts of the government, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan and NCOC for the way it had battled with the pandemic.

Nausheen urged the people to get vaccinated timely and strictly follow the COVID-related SOPs.