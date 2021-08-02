Graana Azadi Ride to mark 75th Independence Day

Raising awareness among youth about the sacrifices of our elders for an independent homeland, the country’s leading business entity Graana.com arranged a ceremonial Azadi Ride (Cycling Sunday) to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, encouraging masses to come forward and spread the spirit of patriotism in the city of Margalla hills.

The Azaadi Ride started from Jinnah Avenue, Beverly Centre, in front of the ‘Graana office’ at 6 p.m., witnessed a massive turnout of enthusiastic cyclists, dressed in different shades of green with the national flag attached to their bicycles.

While enjoying the pleasant evening breeze, the cyclists pedaled through main commercial boulevard – ‘Jinnah Avenue’, passing by the Kohsar Complex, Federal Secretariat, Constitution Avenue and Parliament House and went to conclude the ride at D-Chowk.

The event was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Graana.com, Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Group Director Mr. Farhan Javed, along with Superintendent of Police (SP), Islamabad city – Mr. Rana Wahab and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) – Ms. Amna Baig, besides other distinguished personalities of the federal capital.

A large number of commuters from twin cities Islamabad/Rawalpindi comprising youth, families, kids, civil societies, government officials and individuals from all walks of life participated in the ceremonial Azadi ride cycling rally to celebrate Independence Day and to encourage the masses to come forward and spread the spirit of nationalism.

On this markable occasion, CEO Graana.com, Shafiq Akbar said that our Pakistan is undoubtedly blessed with every gift of nature.”From an ideal geo-strategic location to the most talented and progressive youth, we have all the ingredients to carve out our own destiny and rise as a successful nation of the world”, he added.

Akbar further maintained that Pakistan is a country where every citizen could utilize his or her faculties to the fullest and could reap the benefits of socio-economic progress in an equitable manner.