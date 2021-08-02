Pakistan receives 1.5m doses of Cansino vaccine

Pakistan on Monday received another consignment of 1.5 million doses of COVID vaccine from China. As per details, 300,000 doses of CanSino and raw material for 1.2 million doses have reached Islamabad from China to strengthen Islamabad’s fight against the COVID-19. The recent consignment of the vaccine has been purchased by Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has expedited the vaccination process in wake of the fourth COVID wave gripping the country and Federal Minister and Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar Sunday said that they have set another record after 10 million people received the jabs within 16 days. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the NCOC head said that the country having a population of 220 million has inoculated 30 million people with the last 10 million being vaccinated in a record 16 days. “The first crore [10 milllion] took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days,” he said adding that the pace has rapidly increased.













