K-Electric, Nutshell Communications sign cooperation MoU

K- Electric signs Nutshell Communications as trategic Communications Partner to lead its integrated communications strategy including corporate branding and stakeholder communications.

An agreement in this regard has been signed between both sides by Saadia Dada, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, K-Electric and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Communications. Also present in the picture are Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO, K-Electric; Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, CFO, K-Electric; Imran Rana – Director Communications, K-Electric; Sadaf Mahmood – COO, Nutshell Communications; Zia ul Islam Zuberi – Head of Public Affairs & Media Training, Nutshell Communications along with other officials from both organizations.