NAB has solid evidence against ‘untouchables’, says chairman

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that the graft watchdog has solid evidence against ‘untouchables’ in the cases related to money laundering, fake accounts, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources and cheating the public at large.

In a statement, he said NAB has filed 1,273 corruption cases having an accumulative value of Rs 1,305 billion which are subjudice in the accountability courts. He said that NAB during 2018 to 2020 recovered Rs 502 billion from corrupt elements which is a record achievement as compared to other years which shows commitment and dedication of NAB officers towards performance of their national responsibilities in eradication of corruption from the country. He said that NAB has recovered Rs 814 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements since the bureau’s inception, which is more recovery as compared to other such anti-corruption organizations.

NAB is a people friendly institution. The performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions. The NAB has become a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption as Pakistan has become first chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB. The NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under the United National convention against Corruption (UNCAC). He said Pakistan is the only country to whom China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan economic coordination CPEC projects, he added.

He said the performance of NAB is being reviewed on a regular basis on the basis of a monitoring and evaluation system. The NAB has proved that its actions against corrupt elements are across the board as NAB does not believe in victimization. The prestige and reputation of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against big fish, he added.