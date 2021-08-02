Rawal Dam’s spillways opened to discharge excessive water

The water level in Rawal Dam, Islamabad reached 1749.50 feet on Monday, prompting the authorities to open spillways of the dam in order to maintain the water level.

Rawal Dam’s administration told the media that currently the dam had 1749.50 feet of water in it against the total storage capacity of 1752 feet, and that in order to prevent water from spilling over into dam’s surrounding areas and bring down its level to 1,749 feet spillways had been opened.

In all, the water level would be brought down by one foot, the administrators said, and added that it had been decided to keep the reservoir three feet less than what it normally was in view of the monsoon rains.

They further said that siren was blown up prior to the opening of spillways so that the people living in nearby areas could be alerted.