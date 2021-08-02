NHA completes 1,654 km roads in last three years

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority has completed 1654 km roads portions during the last three years.

Further, work on 6117 km long road sections is in progress or in the procurement stage. Revenue of NHA has been enhanced by 115% which comes to Rs. 86 billion. He was addressing a high level meeting held at Ministry of Communications where in motorways and national highways projects were reviewed in detail. Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed said, with the construction of new roads, NHA’s has also started maintenance works of its network throughout the country and that during the current year 4000 km long road segments will be repaired and restored. He said, for the first time, a comprehensive plan is chalked and being implemented for construction of new roads and maintenance of old roads. He informed that more than 200 maintenance projects are prepared for improvement of roads. He said, names of Contractor, General Manager and Project Director concerned along with their cell numbers will be mentioned at signage of every new project and maintenance project. This step will make every officer responsible and accountable to the public directly. In case of good performance the officer may receive appreciation, while in case of delay in execution of work and difficulties to the people, the concerned officers will have to face public pressure and embarrassment.