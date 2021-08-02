NITL funds available on Emlaak Financials to facilitate investors

Pakistan’s first asset management company NITL has launched its presence on Emlaak Financials, which is the country’s first consolidated digital platform for mutual fund investments across the asset management industry. Emlaak Financials has been launched by IT Minds, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC), with the objective of facilitating and promoting ease of investments in a digital manner.

Emlaak Financials is a one stop shop for transparent analytics and comparisons among the funds offered by different mutual fund companies. It offers consolidated portfolio tracking for all clients and facilitates easy digital transactions, including investments, switching and redemptions among mutual funds.

Describing the objectives of the platform, Mr. Adnan Afridi Managing Director NITL said, “This FinTech solution aims to pave the way for the growth of the Mutual Fund Industry and for promoting financial inclusion in Pakistan at the grass-root level.