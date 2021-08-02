ICT schools reopen

The educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been reopened on Monday after summer vacations under strict enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision regarding reopening of educational institutions was taken during a meeting chaired by acting secretary of the Federal Education and Professional Training Ministry Asif Haider and attended by provincial education secretaries through video link.

NCOC meeting decided to hold board examinations and schools reopening as per the schedule and there would be no extension in the school holidays. The participants agreed that the decision regarding reopening of educational institutions would be taken by the provinces keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.