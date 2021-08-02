IHC issues order on NBP president intra-court appeal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a written order regarding hearing on intra-court appeal (ICA) pertaining to removal of President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Tariq Usmani from his post.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AtharMinallah and Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order pertaining to the last hearing.

The court had instructed the respondents including finance ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), NBP President Tariq Usmani and other respondents to submit their comments till August 9.

The court also instructed its registrar office to club the identical petitions for hearing together. The respondents were also directed to submit their reply before next hearing.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench had ordered to remove chairman and president NBP from their posts. However, the division bench suspended the decision and restored the president NBP on his post in an intra-court appeal filed by federal government.