Man throws wife from third floor of house

A woman was critically injured after she was thrown down from third floor of house here on Monday. Police arrested the accused.

According to details, after exchange of hot words over domestic disputes, accused Imran threw his wife Reema down from third floor of house in Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi.

The woman was critically injured in the incident and shifted to hospital for treatment.

The culprit hailing from district Charsadda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) disappeared the scene along with his two children.

The police on information provided by injured started monitoring at bus terminals and managed to arrest Imran while fleeing to his native town along with his two children.

A case was registered against the detainee and police have started an investigation against him.