Punjab set to participate in Dubai Expo

Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab fully participate in the expo starting from October 01, 2021 in Dubai. Chairing a meeting held in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on Monday to review and discuss the issues of participation of Punjab in Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Dr Erfa Iqbal gave a briefing on the participation of Punjab Province in Dubai Expo. Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab would fully participate in the exhibitions, business seminar, Iqbal Day event and other business activities organized during Dubai Expo starting from October 1, 2021. He said that we have to deviate from the traditional style and participate in Dubai Expo with new trends and new ideas. The provincial minister said that Punjab Board of Investment should not spare any effort in providing better facilities to investors and the board has to play an active role in increasing investment in the province. Chief Operating Officer Punjab Investment Board Jalal Hassan, Board Directors Afrin, SharqiTipu and concerned officers attended the meeting.













