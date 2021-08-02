Rifts in the House of Sharif?

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has, as expected, rubbished rumours that he was angry enough at his narrative in the AJK election campaign being ignored by the party leadership to threaten to resign as president. But even this denial cannot brush the fact that there are very visible cleavages in the party hierarchy under the carpet. For it is clear as daylight that the party’s supreme leader and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, and heir apparent Maram Nawaz on the one hand, and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on the other have been pulling the central party narrative towards opposite extremes at least since the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) first tried to unseat Prime Minister Imran Khan last fall, if not before.

And it’s been a while since these differences spilled out in the open and all over the national press. Now the second tier leadership of the party – which comprises very senior politicians who have been ministers many times over, and once even prime minister – is often left dumfounded on talk shows on prime time TV when asked about the direction that the party really intends to take all the way to the next general election. Clearly you can’t have one arm of the party egging everybody on for a very direct confrontation with the so-called establishment and the other calling for national reconciliation and also expect voters to be of one mind when they cast their votes.

It seems PML-N has reached the point where one or the other of the principal protagonists within the party will have to bow out. Shahbaz has a point that Maryam’s message is not selling well with the public anymore, even in areas where the party has enjoyed historical advantage, and the sooner the leadership takes a step back and recalibrates its strategy the better. Yet everybody also knows that the party may consult as much as it wants on as many issues as it likes, but the final decision always comes from its supreme leaders. And that’s where Shahbaz seems to have hit a brick wall. Therefore, unless the latest string of losses jolts Nawaz and Maryam as well, just like they have left Shahbaz shaken to the core, these differences will deepen and then other party leaders will also have to choose between the two, which is fair on neither party workers nor voters. PML-N must, for its own sake, get its act together before it suffers any more self-inflicted wounds. It’s for a reason that they say that two swords can never fit into the same sheath. *