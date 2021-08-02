River Ravi protection bund collapses, causes crop damages worth 1 billion, no action taken by AC Raiwand

Lahore: Lahore’s suburb area, Manga Mandi, where a big chunk of fertile land has been completely destroyed due to a collapse of a protection bund. The bund was setup to resist the excessive flow of water in the crop fields. It is believed that the protection bund collapsed due to poor maintenance by the irrigation department.

Its been days since the water flowed into the crops and its is feared that it could effect the upcoming harvest as well. No action has been taken by the administration so far as many days have passed since the water spill in the fertile land. It is feared that it could effect the upcoming harvest as well. The residents and the land owners said that they have contacted different government department in this regard but no action has been taken so far.

It is feared that crops and belongings of the residents close to 1 billion rupees has been wasted by the inflow of the water, the residents claimed.

Talking to the MPA Saba Sadiq, she stated that she has visited multiple offices of the concerned administrative authorities but no action has been taken yet. Neither the administrative officers were responsive nor it was possible to do it solely with community financial contribution. She further stated that the matter should be taken up as the residents of the affected area were already going through mental trauma as well as difficult conditions to live in.

Taking to one of the affectees of the area, who tried contacting the authorities to report them the spill, he stated that Secretary Irrigation, Commissioner Lahore, XEN Irrigation Deputy and Assistant Commissioner Raiwand were approached while no immediate action has been taken so far, as the belongings worth millions owned by the residents, leads to more loss.

On trying to contact the concerned officers, XEN irrigation Amir stated that they had no bund in the particular area while the water spill in the area is supposed to be a ‘natural phenomena’. He said that no authorities or government officers has ordered them a repair nor they have been ordered for a temporary closure of the spill. He also added that his department is awaited for the the orders of the AC Raiwand Adnan Rasheed for action, while the funds would be generated from PDMA.