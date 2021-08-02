People urged to observe August 5 as Black day



In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have once again appeared urging people to observe August 5 as Black Day to convey their strong resentment over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of their motherland by India and its tyrannical forces.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Warseen Shuhada, Sadai Muzloom, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and others.

They said that the people of IIOJK had rejected the illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral moves of the Modi-led fascist regime in Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are all set to observe ‘Black Day’ on Thursday to reject India’s colonial designs.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led BJP fascist Indian government had abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by repealing Articles 370 and 35-A imposed a military siege in the territory.

Posters said India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, violating international laws and divided Jammu and Kashmir into so-called two union territories.

The posters urged the people of Kashmir to observe a complete shutdown on August 5, Thursday, and also observe the day as Black Day.