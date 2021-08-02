Covid positivity rate rises to 8.61% with 4,858 new cases

Pakistan continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 4,858 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries, with an infection positivity rate of 8.61 percent.

Statistics 2 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,414

Positive Cases: 4858

Positivity % : 8.61%

Deaths : 40 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 2, 2021

In the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 has claimed 40 more lives across the country, bringing the total death toll to 23,462, according to the NCOC, with 3,441 people in critical condition.

During that time, 56,414 tests were performed.

With 385,414 infections, Sindh province is the most affected in the country, followed by Punjab province with 357,735 infections.

With 144,848 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list. So far, 8,212 new infections have been reported in Islamabad, Balochistan, AJK, and GB.

Pakistan accelerated the pace of vaccination on August 2, administering a total of 30,590,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 24,086,196 partial doses and 6,503,987 two doses, in an effort to halt the disease’s spread.