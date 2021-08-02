Shane Warne self-isolating after returning positive Covid-19 test

LONDON: Shane Warne, London Spirit’s head coach, and another unnamed member of the management team have gone into isolation after returning positive Covid-19 tests.Warne reported feeling unwell on Sunday morning, ahead of Spirit’s game against Southern Brave at Lord’s. A lateral flow test was positive and he is now awaiting the result of a PCR test. As yet, none of the Spirit playing squad has been affected.Warne is the second head coach in the men’s competition to test positive for Covid in the first 10 days of the Hundred. Andy Flower, the Trent Rockets head coach, returned a positive test last weekend and has missed his side’s last three fixtures, with Paul Franks stepping into the role. Steven Mullaney, who was deemed a close contact of Flower’s, is the only player in the competition to have been forced to self-isolate as things stand.Warne’s Spirit team were winless in their first three Hundred games, with two defeats and a no-result. They play Southern Brave, who have won one of their first three games, at Lord’s on Sunday evening.David Ripley, the Northamptonshire head coach and one of the Spirit’s assistants, will act as head coach in Warne’s absence.













