Business community reposes confidence in PM for pursuing prudent economic policies

United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday unanimously reposed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan for successfully pursuing prudent economic policies to offset the impact of Covid-19 on national economy.

It was good omen that the prime minister was taking top elected leaders of the business community from all sectors into confidence prior to formulation of monetary and trade policies to push the national economy forward in the wake of the deadly pandemic. Central Chairman UBG and President SAARC Chamber of Commerce, Iftikhar Ali Malik said this while talking to a delegation of traders led by Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, member executive committee Lahore Chamber, said a news release.

He said UBG top leadership including its patron-in-chief and other members of core committee decided in principle to support the prime minister and extended a helping hand in the larger national interest for bringing structural economic reforms mainly aimed at strengthening the economy.

He said the private sector was the engine of economic growth, creating jobs, increasing trade, providing goods and services to the poor besides generating tax revenue.

He said the government played a central role in supporting economic growth and reducing abject poverty by fully ensuing result oriented sustainable policies.