Trade forum held in Beijing to promote Pakistani products

The China Pakistan Trade Forum was successfully held in Pakistani embassy in China to promote Pakistani products in different areas including agriculture, seafood, marbles, sports products, and handicrafts.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the forum was jointly organised by the Pakistani Embassy in China, Beijing branch of CCPIT, Beijing Huiyu International Trade Co. Ltd, and Red-crowned Crane Intelligent Technology (Jiangsu) Co, Ltd.

Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, Ahmed Farooq highlighted the importance of collaboration of two nations in trade and investment and briefed the favourable investment policies of Pakistan to the Chinese investors.

Hanif Lakhany, Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said that China has become a role model for developing countries and an important partner in Pakistan’s economic development.

Commercial Counselor Badar uz Zaman explained the investment-friendly policies of the Pakistani government and strong consumer demand in the country in addition to the benefits of manufacturing in Pakistan.

He further said that the exports have increased 34pc, which is the single largest export increase from Pakistan to China in any year. Due to the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, almost 90pc of the markets have been opened from both sides.

“The 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement added 313 new products to the Chinese market on zero duty, which presents $8.4 billion, accounting for almost 50pc of the exports of Pakistan,” he added.

Badar said that Pakistan is quite a good destination for tourism, while the IT industry has crossed $2 billion. He hopes that Pakistan will take eight to ten years to overtake India in trade with China, which are now $17.49 billion and 77.7 $billion respectively.

Ms Duan Xiaoyu, Chairman of Beijing Huiyu International Trade Co. Ltd introduced the company and their trade intention in Pakistan. Mr Liu Bin, chairman of Red-crowned Crane Intelligent Technology (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd, introduced coffee machine business and trade potential in Pakistan.

Luo Xiangdong, Senior Advisor of Prestige International Trading Company, introduced the national pavilion project situation of online Womai.com and offline Bairong World Trade Plaza (Zhengzhou). Wanglu, CRBC representative gave a presentation on the construction status of Rashakai SEZ and highlighted the benefits of investment in SEZs of Pakistan.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Pakistan embassy, FPCCI, Chinese enterprises, media, and the local public.