Steps under way to digitise Punjab Transport Department

Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to ensure transparency in the public departments and to provide maximum facilities to people, the Punjab Transport Department is heading towards digitisation.

Steps being taken would also help minimise the corrupt practices and to bring ease in doing businesses. Director Information Technology at the Transport Department Asim Iqbal said that the department was taking revolutionary measures to enter the digital era, which would ensure ease of doing business and bring transparency.

He said that the first-ever website of the department was launched during the PTI government’s tenure in 2019, where all updated information regarding services provided by the department was available.

Now, the route permit fee and fitness certificate fee payment are also linked through bank challan instead of adhesive stamps, he said adding that the applicants could deposit the route permit fee through any branch of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), over the counter (OTC) at GoPb Biller or by alternative delivery channel (ADC) through all banks.

From Jan 1, 2020, he said that the payment of 32-A challan is also digitised through banks to facilitate the users, he added.

The director said that the department had also developed an application to be used by enforcement teams of the department who work in the field, as it is helping them check status of the commercial vehicles about its route permit, challan payments or other pending dues on-the-spot.

He said the application is now enabling the personnel of the enforcement teams to check the status of the vehicle on-the-spot as there was no mechanism earlier to verify the status and initiate action accordingly. He said the PTI government is committed to bringing about digital revolution to eliminate corrupt practices and get rid of the agent mafia, who exploit people particularly drivers, who have to visit the office for availing the required service.

Asim Iqbal said that the department was also taking many other steps related to information technology which were under process and would bring more transparency and ease of doing businesses.

He stressed that there is need to create awareness among drivers and owners of the commercial vehicles that they should use the digitised method to avail the services which have been made available for their ease and to protect them from the agent mafia.