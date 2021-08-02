Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s wholesome love story in ‘2 Phone’ is unmissable!

Television’s favourite couple Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin recently featured in the music video for singer Neha Kakkar’s new song ‘2 Phone’ and fans can’t stop gushing over their adorable chemistry in the video.

The video shared on Wednesday (July 28) is trending at no. 7 on YouTube and captured everyone’s attention on the internet. In the video, we see vibrant shots of the couple as they go back and forth and indulge in small fights.

In addition to the couple’s charming presence, singer Neha Kakkar’s melodious voice adds a sweet tinge to the song and will surely make you want to play the song over and over again.

The lovebirds Jasmin and Aly began their romantic relationship during their time in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

They were best friends before the show but they saw a change in their dynamic on the show. The duo was often spotted discussing the possibility of love with each other and taking things forward.

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in a music video for the song ‘TuBhiSatayaJayega’ sung by Vishal Mishra along with her beau Aly Goni.

The video was released in April 27 and fans really enjoyed their collaboration.