Usman Mukhtar pens a heartfelt note about his new drama ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sacchay Thay?’

The multi-talented star, Usman Mukhtar recently took to his Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note related to his new drama serial ‘Hum Kahan Kay SacchayThay’ which went on air on Sunday.

Sharing a picture with his co-stars Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan, Mukhtar went on to write, “Children are fearless, unbiased, unaffected by the crazy of this world. They see life in the purest way. They do not see colour, race, social status. They are born pure until the world corrupts them.”

Keeping to the narrative, he further talks about how growing up, the harsh realities of the world can change a child. “You and I both were little humans without any concern, without the knowledge of what emotional pain is, without any bias, without any fear. Until the world happened to us, slowly teaching us about what negative emotions are. Slowly becoming bitter with the harsh realities of what we see around.”

“For a moment, think about who you used to be before all this happened to you. Think about who you were and if that person was happier than right now, tap into that person. You are still that person”, he says and reminds us all that we may not be that different than we think we are.

His latest drama serial, ‘Hum Kahaan Kay SacchayThay’ goes on-air tonight at 8pm only on Hum TV.