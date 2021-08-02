Gauri indulges in some ‘therapeutic’ charcoal art with Suhana

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana spent the weekend in an artistic way. Taking to Instagram, Suhana treated her followers by giving them a glimpse of her artwork. She posted a short video of her trying her hand at charcoal drawing. In the video, Suhana tagged her mom. A few hours later, Gauri shared Suhana’s post on her Instagram Story and spoke about charcoal art.”Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic,” Gauri wrote. The sketch is a portrait, with the word `mom` signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts. Speaking more about Suhana, she is currently pursuing a film studies course at New York University. Last year, she even made her acting debut with the short film, titled `The Grey Part of Blue`.













