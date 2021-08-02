Pakistan reports over 5,000 cases in a day for first time since April

The fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic continued its upward trajectory as Pakistan reported 5,026 fresh cases on Sunday – the highest number of daily cases in the country since April 29 when 5,112 infections were reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the new cases were detected against 56,965 tests and took the overall national tally to 1,034,837. The positivity rate of the daily cases was recorded at 8.8 per cent – up from 8.46pc the previous day. Meanwhile, 62 more coronavirus-related fatalities raised the country’s death toll from the disease to 23,422.

Pakistan’s reporting of its highest number of coronavirus cases in nearly two months has come as a grim reminder of the worsening pandemic situation, with Sindh going under lockdown and reports of hospitals beginning to feel the burden. However, it has coincided with Federal Planning, Developing and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar’s announcement that Pakistan has achieved the milestone of the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossing the 30 million mark. “Pakistan has crossed 3 crore (30 million) vaccinations. The first crore (10 million) took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days.,” he said in a tweet. “Pace has rapidly increased. All 6 days this week were a record. 9 lakh 34 thousand vaccinations yesterday . In last 6 days 5 million vaccinations were done.”

In order to facilitate citizens, the Sindh health department on Sunday announced to make 11 vaccination centres in Karachi operational for 24 hours starting Monday (today. A notification was also issued by Sindh Health and Population Welfare Department in this connection. According to the notification, 11 mass vaccinations centres would operate round the clock in Karachi. The hospitals have been instructed to ensure the presence of doctors, nurses, and staff members at 11 new mass vaccination centres from August 2.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited the drive-thru Covid vaccination centre and review arrangements. Talking to the media, the minister said that the provincial government was taking measures to establish more mass vaccination centres in the port city keeping in view the rush of people at vaccination centres.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken action against unvaccinated passengers who have been stopped from boarding the domestic flights at Peshawar airport. The passengers of Peshawar-Karachi flights have been offloaded by the Bacha Khan airport officials for not having COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Reports said that 25 unvaccinated passengers were offloaded from domestic flights. They added that the vaccination certificates for travellers are mandatory to travel through domestic flights. Those having no vaccination certificates will not be issued boarding passes.

Earlier in the day, CAA issued a new travel advisory for all passengers boarding domestic flights. According to a notification, the CAA has declared the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for passengers travelling through domestic flights from August 01. “In continuation to the steps being undertaken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that with effect from August 1, 2021, no Pakistani passenger of 18 years of age and above, will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” read the notification.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on July 17 had directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.