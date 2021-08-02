Four killed in Larkana clash over irrigation water

At least four people were killed and eight others injured in armed clash between two groups dispute of irrigation water here on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place in Laloranik area of Larkana where members of Chandio and Bohar community traded fire over distribution of irrigation water. In cross firing, four people identified as Fida Bohar, Ibrahim Bohar, Samad Bohar and Hubdar Chandio were killed while eight others sustained bullet wounds. The bodies and injured were shifted to Taluqa Hospital and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation. Some two days earlier, two people were killed and nine others injured in armed clash between Magsi and Mehar community over irrigation water dispute in Drigh police station jurisdiction.













