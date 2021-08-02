India conspiring against Afghan peace: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is conspiring against the Afghan peace process and is facilitator of terrorists and enemies of region but Pakistan still stands with peace. For complete peace in world Kashmir and Palestine issues must be resolved without any delay.

Talking to media persons and party delegations from various districts which called on him at Governor House Lahore on Sunday, he strongly condemned the massacre of more Kashmiris, including two women, by Indian forces and said that for the last 727 days Indian has put severe lockdown in Kashmir, during which hundreds of Kashmiris were imprisoned and innocent Kashmiris are being martyred. India has now become the biggest enemy of Peace & world should take strict notice of Indian persecution rather than being silent.

Chaudhry Sarwar that peace and stability in Pakistan is not being tolerated by India and there is no doubt that India is not giving up on conspiracies against Afghan peace process. World should take strong notice of the atrocities committed in Kashmir, otherwise peace in the region will remain a dream.

He said that Israeli and Indian forces are carrying out terrorism in Palestine and Kashmir. For peace in the world, the issue of Kashmir and Palestine must be resolved now. Israeli terrorism has increased to such an extent that the Israeli forces attacked funeral procession of a 12-year-old innocent Palestinian child. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmir as well as the Palestine. Under his leadership, Pakistan is fighting for the cause and freedom of Kashmir and Palestine all over the world. “Pakistan stands with peace and no compromise will be made on national defense and Pakistan has made many sacrifices for the peace in the region, we want to create a welfare state and we will not tolerate any obstacle in the development and welfare of the people”, he added. Governor Punjab further said that those who are destabilising the country cannot be supported by people and people are in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan who believes in the rule of law and will not be back from his stance. For the first time in the country, the present government is taking practical steps for institutional reforms.