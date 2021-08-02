Indian troops martyred 37 Kashmiris in July

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred thirty seven (37) Kashmiris including two women during the month of July 2021.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those eight were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody. The killing rendered two women widowed and seven (7) children orphaned in July.

During the month, twenty eight people including media men were critically injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters in the territory. The report maintained that at least fifty seven (57) civilians, mostly youth, political activists, a religious scholar and a woman, were arrested; several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Preventive) Act (UAPA). The troops also damaged 10 houses during at least 219 cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.

The report pointed out that Indian troops martyred 105 Kashmiris including top APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai during the first seven months of this year in the territory.

The report maintained that the killing by the troops during the period rendered six (6) women widowed and eighteen (18) children orphaned. The troops damaged over thirty nine (39) houses and structures and molested or disgraced twelve (12) women and arrested 574 persons including students and youth during cordon and search operations across the occupied territory.

During the period, 361 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force, bullets and pellets on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the territory, the report said.